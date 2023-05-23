Jersey Reds deny Challenge Cup rumours

Jersey Reds have denied that they have applied to play in next season's European Challenge Cup.

Newspaper reports suggested that Reds alongside fellow Championship clubs Ealing Trailfinders and Coventry had all applied to feature in the competition.

But in a statement the club said: "Jersey Reds is an ambitious club and would be thrilled to have a new challenge.

"However, given the significant travel costs that would accrue, without appropriate funding, it would not be feasible for us at this time."

The Premiership ordinarily provides five teams for the Challenge Cup, which is rugby's second tier European competition.

However with both Wasps and Worcester being relegated from The Premiership there could be a path for Championship teams to fill the available spots.