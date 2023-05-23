People in long term relationships in Jersey could soon enjoy the same employment rights as married couples.

The States are today (23 May) debating changes to the law. If they agree, an unmarried partner of a worker with entitled status would also be able to apply for a wider selection of jobs.

A couple would need to show they have been together for at least two years with one of them holding 'entitled', 'entitled to work' or 'licensed' status.

Unmarried partners living in the island are currently restricted to only working in 'registered' jobs for the first five years.

Jersey born Steph Reed returned to the island to work but says her partner can't work in his chosen industry.

"Marriage for us isn't a priority," says Steph.

"We do want to settle down here so why isn't it that just because we're not married we don't have the same rights."