The number of passengers going through Jersey Airport increased to nearly 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to the Ports of Jersey Annual Report.

It says this rise was among the fastest of all airports across the UK and Crown Dependencies.

The company turned a profit of £1.9m during the year, a marked difference from 2021 when it suffered a loss of £4.3m.

Ports of Jersey cites its new long-term agreement with EasyJet, along with British Airways committing to a route to and from Heathrow, as factors in last year's success.

The organisation's chairman, Mark Chown, says: “As we look to the future, we are anticipating further growth in our connectivity in 2023, as well as commencing the major investment and regeneration programme of St Helier Harbour.

"I would like to commend all our employees for their contribution and commitment during the year.”

Meanwhile, its CEO, Matt Thomas, congratulated the company's resilience over the last few years.

He says: “The pandemic shone a light on the critical importance of secure connectivity for islanders and our economy.

"We have managed to secure the resilience of our air links, and now our efforts have shifted to the key role that connectivity will play in the recovery of our economy.

"And alongside our push to secure and develop connectivity, we are working with partners to trial the use of green hydrogen as an airline and maritime fuel."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...