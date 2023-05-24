A new report has found there aren't enough smaller properties in Jersey to accommodate demand.

Jersey's Future Housing Needs report provides an estimate of Jersey's potential housing needs from 2023 until 2025.

It anticipates there is a shortage of 1,590 smaller sized dwellings - flats with one bedroom or houses with one or two bedrooms.

Meanwhile, the demand for three and four bed properties in Jersey has decreased.

The report anticipates there will be a surplus of 980 larger properties in Jersey over the next three years.

Islanders' interest in three and four bed houses has gone down by more than one thousand since the last report.

There's currently a demand for 2,340 homes of that type, compared to 3,850 in the 2019-2021 report.

The biggest gap between supply of properties and islanders' demand is in houses with four beds or more, showing a "continuing a trend of decreasing intent of households to move to a 4-bedroom house in Jersey".

Data for this report was collected during June and July 2022. There have since been large increases in interest rates which will have impacted individuals intentions to purchase properties.

