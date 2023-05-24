A farm owner in Jersey says changes to the tax system for married seasonal workers are "unfair."

Since last year, anyone arriving in Jersey is now individually taxed, whether they're married or not.

This means married seasonal workers coming to the island on a 9-month work permit, no longer qualify for the higher marriage allowance.

Currently, married people resident in Jersey before 2022 are allowed to earn a combined income of £26,500 before paying any tax, or £33,100 if they both work.

But married seasonal workers are now subject to the lower individual tax threshold, meaning they pay income tax on earnings over £16,550.

As they need to leave the island after 9 months on their work permit, even those who worked in Jersey many times before 2022 are included in this tax band.

By 2025, all married couples and civil partners will be independently taxed in Jersey.

Christine Hellio, owner of Manor Farm in St Ouen, says her farm is completely reliant on Filipino workers.

She calls the change "unfair" and says her employees need to support their families as much as anyone else in Jersey.

"They have responsibilities just like all the other married people on the island. They're doing a really important job," she says.

