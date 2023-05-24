Three children's homes shut down in Jersey after anonymous tip offs
Three government run children's homes in Jersey have been shut down, following anonymous tip offs.
The care homes were unregistered and "not fit for purpose". In one of the properties a staff member had to sleep on a temporary Z-bed in the main living area.
Staff were found to be over-worked and were not trained for the job.
The Jersey Care Commission inspection found that staff working hours were "excessive", regularly over the stipulated hours - and in one case 70.5 hours in one week. Their shifts at the care homes regularly took place on top of their normal duties within the Children, Young People, Education and Skills (CYPES) Department.
In one home, care was provided by 47 different members social care staff including agency Social Workers, Family Support Workers, Residential Care Officers and Foster Carers. Typically, a home of this size would have seen ten staff members provide the necessary care and supervision.
The homes had been operating since December 2022 and January 2023.
None of the homes had any one person in charge.
Inspectors said the lack of consistency of care would be "highly likely to have adversely impacted on the care workers’ opportunities to build positive, sustained and trusting relationships with care receivers".
In one of the homes, staff claimed there were no accidents of injuries, however evidence from the daily logs showed frequent incidents of harm, either by children to themselves or to others.
Inspectors found that in another home, there were "daily incidents of concern which put care receivers and staff members at risk".
Staff had to use their own cars to transport children and could not prove whether they were correctly insured for business use.
The set ups of the homes also came into question. In one property, young people and staff were sharing a sole bathroom. This contravenes the rules for children in care, who must have access to en-suite facilities.
There was no locked medicine cabinet - drugs were stored in the staff bedroom.
A number of staff had not been trained in food hygiene.
Staff at the care home told inspectors that it was too risky to make promote contact between the young people and any siblings, however no risk assessments had taken place to support that claim.