Three children's homes shut down in Jersey after anonymous tip offs

Three government run children's homes in Jersey have been shut down, following anonymous tip offs.

The care homes were unregistered and "not fit for purpose". In one of the properties a staff member had to sleep on a temporary Z-bed in the main living area.

Staff were found to be over-worked and were not trained for the job.

The Jersey Care Commission inspection found that staff working hours were "excessive", regularly over the stipulated hours - and in one case 70.5 hours in one week. Their shifts at the care homes regularly took place on top of their normal duties within the Children, Young People, Education and Skills (CYPES) Department.

During the inspection, the Regulation Officers raised concerns about the number of shifts staff were allocated on the rota and whether these shifts were undertaken in addition to the staff members’ substantive roles within the organisation. The Regulation Officers were concerned that staff had regularly worked above the 48 hours per week stipulated. Jersey Care Commission inspection report

In one home, care was provided by 47 different members social care staff including agency Social Workers, Family Support Workers, Residential Care Officers and Foster Carers. Typically, a home of this size would have seen ten staff members provide the necessary care and supervision.

The homes had been operating since December 2022 and January 2023.

None of the homes had any one person in charge.

Management oversight has not been adequate and has left the home without clear leadership. It was evident from the discussion with the Service Lead that there has been no manager on the premises since the commencement of the care activity. Jersey Care Commission inspection report

Inspectors said the lack of consistency of care would be "highly likely to have adversely impacted on the care workers’ opportunities to build positive, sustained and trusting relationships with care receivers".

In one of the homes, staff claimed there were no accidents of injuries, however evidence from the daily logs showed frequent incidents of harm, either by children to themselves or to others.

Inspectors found that in another home, there were "daily incidents of concern which put care receivers and staff members at risk".

The Service Lead clarified that there had been no formal recording of the incidents identified in the daily logs as staff were unaware of the organisational reporting system. It was also confirmed that there had been no collective review, as a staff team, of the incidents which had led to harm to members of the team or to care receivers. Jersey Care Commission inspection report

Staff had to use their own cars to transport children and could not prove whether they were correctly insured for business use.

The set ups of the homes also came into question. In one property, young people and staff were sharing a sole bathroom. This contravenes the rules for children in care, who must have access to en-suite facilities.

There was no locked medicine cabinet - drugs were stored in the staff bedroom.

A number of staff had not been trained in food hygiene.

Absence of essential mandatory training increases the risk to care receivers and the staff members as there may not be an understanding of correct process and procedures leading to poor practice. Jersey Care Commission inspection report

Staff at the care home told inspectors that it was too risky to make promote contact between the young people and any siblings, however no risk assessments had taken place to support that claim.