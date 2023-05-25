Campaign started to help islanders eat better in Guernsey

The Health Improvement Commission in Guernsey has started a campaign to encourage islanders to eat better.

"Food 4 Sport" offers local sports clubs advice on how to help their members make healthier choices.

There's also a website with recipes, ideas for lunchboxes and healthier alternatives.

The Commission has already started helping the football clubs Sylvans by advising them on small changes they could make in the clubhouse canteen.

They have since introduced homemade soup and now offer fruit skewers.

The Health Improvement Commission's Eat Well Specialist, Tanya Dorrity, says “Sports clubs play a fantastic role in helping people to be active and feel connected to their local community.

"But as well as being places to share a passion for sport, grassroots clubs play an influential role in their members’ health and wellbeing – both on and off the field."

More information on the "Food 4 Sport" campaign on the commission's website, or else by contacting Tanya at tanya.dorrity@healthimprovement.gg.

