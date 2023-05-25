The Channel Islands could be getting a controversial new resident after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said that he would move here if he was ever persuaded that Brexit had "definitively failed".

Speaking on ITV's political programme Peston, Mr Farage was asked where he would want to live by host ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston.

In response, the prominent Brexiteer said: "Oh the Channel Islands probably".

But the move may be someway off, with Mr Farage saying he was "thinking very hard" about a return to frontline politics in the UK.

Mr Farage has visited the Channel islands before, being pictured in Guernsey in 2015 reportedly during a brief trip to shore while on a cruise.

But it is unclear how this divisive figure will be viewed if he does ever move to the islands.