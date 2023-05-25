Nine teenagers have been chosen to represent Jersey at this year's Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

They will compete across three sports - athletics, swimming and triathlon.

The chosen athletes are:

Swimming - Matty Deffains, Oscar Dodds, Megan Hansford, Filip Nowacki, Sam Sterry, and Isaac Thompson.

Triathlon - Luke Holmes and Siena Stephens.

Athletics - Jamie Oldham.

The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from 4-11 August.

More than 1,000 athletes and para athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 will compete across seven sports.

The event was meant to take place in 2021 but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

