Islanders are being asked to only attend Jersey's General Hospital for 'genuine emergencies' as a new electronic patient record system is rolled-out.

The transition will take place from the evening of 26 May to the morning of 28 May, and islanders have been warned that they may experience delays if they visit the hospital at the weekend.

The new system will go live across all departments on Sunday evening (28 May).

Hospital staff will only be able to prioritise critical cases whilst the process of transferring records takes place.

Chris Bown, Chief Officer for Health and Community Services (HCS) said: “By digitalising patient records, HCS aims to streamline and optimise medical processes and improve accuracy.

“While this transition will ultimately result in long-term benefits for our patients and colleagues, we want to advise patients about the possibility of temporary delays and we kindly request that individuals only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing a medical emergency that requires immediate attention.

"Our healthcare professionals will be supported by a team of IT experts to ensure a smooth transition, with minimal disruption to patient care."

