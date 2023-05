The closure of La Grande Route des Sablons, planned for between 27 May and 4 June, has been postponed until later this year.

It was scheduled to allow for repairs to the drainage system between Fauvic Crossroad and Ville es Renauds.

The road will now be open as normal on those dates.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...