Employment charity that helps people with disabilities seeks new premises

A charity in Guernsey which helps people with physical disabilities and mental health issues to find work is looking for a new premises.

GO also helps ex-offenders and those who may have struggled at school and funds itself by selling on second-hand goods.

The charity provides training that gives individuals the confidence and experience to be comfortable at work.

It says moving location would allow it to increase the number of people it supports.

Over the last two years, the charity has helped 20 people find work.

GO's chairman, Paul Meader, says he's grateful to J&D Norman Ltd for allowing it to use their property at Quayside on the Bridge for the last three years.

He added: "The time has come however for us to grow further and our Board is clear that this could be best achieved in a new facility.

"The work to find new premises has already began and we would love to hear from anyone who may be able to offer us facilities in which we can continue and expand GO’s good work in helping disadvantaged people in Guernsey access the world of work.”

