'Equipment malfunction' sets off fire alarm on ferry ramp

Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Elizabeth Terminal in Jersey this morning.

An "equipment malfunction" led to smoke, which set off the fire alarm, on the link span ferry ramp.

The compartment where pumping and electrical equipment is based had "light smoke" inside it.

Using breathing apparatus, the fire crews determined that it was due to an equipment malfunction.

Ports of Jersey issued the following statement: " Ports of Jersey called the fire service as a precaution when the automatic fire alarm sounded.

"A minor equipment issue was identified, but there was no fire or heat. Both ferry ramps are working and have already been used this morning. There were no delays to the Condor Voyager."

Watch Commander Ryan thanked the Ports of Jersey staff "for their invaluable assistance in an unusual location."