ITV Channel's Emma Volney reports.

Jersey's Acting Children's Commissioner says she is "deeply concerned" that the government failed to notify her that they were moving vulnerable children into unregistered care homes - homes that were later deemed "not fit for purpose".

Andrea Le Saint said in a public letter to Jersey's Children's Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner: "I am deeply concerned neither the Care Commission, myself or the Independent Reviewing Officers were notified of these homes operating."

She went on to condemn "obstructive" and "unacceptable" behaviour she experienced, writing: "I am saddened to report that, not for the first time, I encountered difficulty in gaining access to children in order to assure them of their rights as per the Children and Young People Commissioner Law (Jersey) 2019.

"After what I assess as unhelpful, and even, obstructive behaviour from senior members of social care staff I was finally permitted to see one child but only in the presence of a member of the children's home staff. This is unacceptable."

In a statement responding to the Acting Children's Commissioner's concerns, Children's Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner, said: “I know that Islanders have been alarmed by reports about emergency temporary accommodation.

Jersey's Children's Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"I don’t want to underplay the challenges we face in creating the children’s social care system we aspire to. But I want to reassure Islanders that – since taking office – I have been working closely with officers to make progress.

"We continue to recruit foster carers and children’s social care staff. We are opening more regulated children’s homes so that more children and young people can be housed safely. All of this is backed by significant investment.

"While this progress is ongoing, there are still cases where staff have to make difficult decisions when a child is at risk of harm. This sometimes includes providing emergency temporary accommodation with appropriately-qualified and experienced social workers and family support officers. In all cases, this is done in accordance with the decision of the courts.

"It is clear that there have been issues around notification for these types of emergency arrangements, and I regret this. I am committed to making sure that the reasons for this are clearly investigated, understood, and that this doesn’t happen again.

"Keeping children safe is a shared priority and we work closely with many stakeholders, including the Office of the Children’s Commissioner. Islanders will see that I have responded to the Acting Children’s Commissioner, addressing their concerns and seeking ways that we can work together more closely.

“I am reaching out to the Children’s Commissioner and Care Commissioner today so that we can meet, address these issues, and find a constructive way forward. It is important now that our focus is on resolving these important issues in the appropriate forum, which is in private."