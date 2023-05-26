A woman from Jersey has been found guilty of grave and criminal assault after using a broken wine glass to stab a man in the neck.

Kathryn Mallet was drinking at a private venue with the victim in March 2022 when she became angry at something he said.

Without warning, Mallet smashed a wine glass before using it to attack her victim in the neck and chin.

The 41 year old man fled and was found in the road bleeding profusely after the incident.

Police say he is extremely fortunate not to have suffered a fatal injury.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jeremy Percival, says Mallets’ intention was to cause "serious harm to the victim" and her actions put him in "grave danger":

"This was a particularly violent outburst and crimes such as this should never be tolerated. We will do everything in our power to see offenders such as this face justice."

Giving evidence, Mallet admitted she had hit the male with an object but stated she was acting in self defence and denied knowing it was a broken wine glass she had struck him with.

The jury did not believe this account and Mallet has been remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing in September.