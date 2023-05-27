Play Brightcove video

"It became an automatic way of life really, just to help other people" - Roy Bisson explains how he got into charity work

A Guernsey man who has helped others for more than 50 years has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

Roy Bisson was recognised in the King's 2023 New Year Honours List and received his accolade from the island's Lieutenant-Governor at a special ceremony in Government House.

His Excellency, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell said: "I am delighted that Mr Bisson has been awarded the BEM by His Majesty, recognising his many decades of service to Guernsey which continues to this day."

Mr Bisson started his long association with Guernsey charities and community projects by volunteering with the Round Table in the 1960s.

Since then he has supported events such as the Swimarathon and co-founded the Victor Hugo in Guernsey Society.

Mr Bisson explained: "I perhaps was guided into the public service area through Round Table and so it became an automatic way of life really, just to help other people where I could and where I can make a difference."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…