A teenage boy is in a critical but stable condition after colliding with a van.

The pedestrian was wearing sports clothing on La Rue Du Hucquet in the Jersey parish of St Martin when a white Jersey Post van collided with him.

It left the boy with significant injuries and he was transferred off-island to Southampton Hospital for ongoing treatment.

Police initially closed the road but it has since reopened.

The teenager was transferred to Southampton Hospital for treatment. Credit: ITV Channel

The incident happened at 4:30pm on Thursday 25 May at the junction of La Rue Du Hucquet and Rue De La Vignette.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV that shows the van or pedestrian in the surrounding area is being asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

