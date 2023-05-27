The supermarket Waitrose has said sorry to customers after some of its stores in Jersey and Guernsey were left with empty shelves.

Fruit, vegetable and bakery aisles had signs apologising for the lack of stock ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

It comes after many big-name supermarkets imposed limits on how much fresh produce people could buy in the UK earlier this year due to supply issues.

Waitrose says the current shortage was caused by a technical system update that took longer than expected, impacting deliveries to the Channel Islands.

The issue has now been sorted with affected shops receiving their first orders before opening this morning (Saturday 27 May) and more are on their way.

A Waitrose spokesperson said: "We apologise to our customers in the Channel Islands who couldn't get all of the fresh items that they wanted.

"Branches have now received fresh deliveries, and we look forward to serving our customers over the bank holiday weekend."

