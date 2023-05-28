Environmental Health investigating small number of Hepatitis E cases in Jersey

The cases are thought to be from eating undercooked pork. Credit: Matthieu Joannon / Unsplash

Environmental Health says it is investigating a small number of Hepatitis E cases in Jersey.

The infections are thought to be from eating underdone pork, with Public Health urging people to cook white meat products all the way through.

The virus affects the liver and mostly causes mild symptoms that clear up within a month.

However, it can be more serious for those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems.

Person-to-person transmission is rare but anyone feeling unwell with the following symptoms is asked to contact their GP:

  • Mild flu-like symptoms

  • Fatigue (extreme tiredness)

  • Change in urine colour – dark or brown

  • Abdominal pain

  • Jaundice – yellowing of the skin or eyes

  • Fever (high temperature)

  • Loss of appetite

  • Itching

  • Nausea and vomiting (sickness)

  • Aching joints and muscles

  • Tingling, numbness and weakness in your arms and legs

