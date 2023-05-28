Environmental Health says it is investigating a small number of Hepatitis E cases in Jersey.

The infections are thought to be from eating underdone pork, with Public Health urging people to cook white meat products all the way through.

The virus affects the liver and mostly causes mild symptoms that clear up within a month.

However, it can be more serious for those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems.

Person-to-person transmission is rare but anyone feeling unwell with the following symptoms is asked to contact their GP:

Mild flu-like symptoms

Fatigue (extreme tiredness)

Change in urine colour – dark or brown

Abdominal pain

Jaundice – yellowing of the skin or eyes

Fever (high temperature)

Loss of appetite

Itching

Nausea and vomiting (sickness)

Aching joints and muscles

Tingling, numbness and weakness in your arms and legs