Two fishermen have been rescued after their boat suffered engine failure off the coast of Alderney in the Channel Islands.

The vessel got into difficulty around midday on Saturday 27 May with the coastguard requesting help from the RNLI.

They launched their all-weather lifeboat and were alongside the stricken boat within 20 minutes.

The volunteer crew quickly established a tow line and pulled the 12-metre fishing vessel five miles back to shore.

The fishing boat is towed back to Braye Harbour in Alderney. Credit: Alderney RNLI

Coxswain Dec Gaudion said: "It was a great team effort by the crew in some tricky conditions due to wind speed and rolling swell."

There are no reported injuries.

It is Alderney RNLI's third rescue in under a week after rescuing two yachts.

