People visiting Jersey will no longer need permits to bring over caravans and motorhomes if they are staying for a month or less.

Changes to the island's planning laws mean from Wednesday 31 May, those staying fewer than 31 days automatically get permission as long as other rules are followed.

For example, caravans, motorhomes and campervans must not be used as overnight accommodation unless at a designated campsite.

Caravans are also banned from public roads unless they are travelling from the harbour to a campsite.

Jersey's Environment Minister Deputy Jonathan Renouf said: "The existing system seemed overly burdensome for those valued visitors wanting to enjoy a short visit to Jersey without getting caught up in red tape.

"There are still criteria in place around the size of vehicles, where they’re stationed overnight and how long they can stay here without a permit, but we hope that removing the pre-holiday administration that will make things more straightforward."

Visitors intending to keep their campervan in Jersey for longer than 31 days will still need to apply for permission.