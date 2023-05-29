A Guernsey politician is calling for the Channel Islands to be represented on the Privy Council of King Charles III.

Deputy Gavin St Pier wants to open a discussion into whether the Bailiwicks could have their own members to reflect their 'autonomy' and their links to the Crown.

The Privy Council is a group of advisors to the King, and is made up of senior politicians who are existing or former members of the House of Commons or House of Lords.

Deputy St Pier says the high turnover of Secretary of State for Justices means there has been 'no real continuity' and 'little knowledge or experience of the Channel Islands'.

Despite acknowledging that the process of taking a place in the Privy Council would take a while, the politician hopes that the Assembly will support his notion which "would send a politician signal that a discussion needs to be had.

"The reality is that if there are any controversies they should really have been ironed out before they hit the Privy Council, so I think we should see it in those terms that it is largely ceremonial, and a recognition of our status," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...