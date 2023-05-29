Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley met Tom de Feu as he started his challenge

Jersey's own 'Captain Tom' is taking on a huge challenge whilst living with stage four cancer.

Tom du Feu is walking around a football pitch 80 times to mark his 80th birthday.

The former politician was Deputy of St Peter for 12 years, Constable for 8 and is life president of the football club where the fundraiser is taking place.

He hopes to raise £5,000 for Jersey Hospice and follow in the footsteps of his namesake, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Jersey Hospice is a charity close to Tom's heart. Credit: ITV Channel

During the Covid pandemic, Captain Tom walked 100 laps of his garden and raised millions of pounds for NHS charities.

Mr de Feu has used Captain Tom's challenge as inspiration to achieve his own goal.

He said: "Jersey Hospice are there at all times for many distressed families and those suffering from very emotional times - and if it helps in any little way to aid and assist them in their good work, well then I'd be delighted.

"It'll be a little bit of a test because unfortunately I have stage four cancer as a result of having prostate cancer some years ago and I've got a heart condition which I keep getting reminded of on certain trips to the hospital.

"But apart from that I aim to finish, I'm determined to give it a go and do the full 80 laps."

