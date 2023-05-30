A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after colliding with another biker during a charity ride-out in Jersey.

The crash took place on Sunday (28 May) at approximately 12:10pm near layby 7 on Victoria Avenue.

It involved a dark blue Honda motorbike which collided with a red Honda motorbike.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets to watch motorbikes ride from St Catherine's Breakwater to the Watersplash for the Holidays for Heroes Ride Out on Sunday (28 May).

There were no formal road closures or traffic control in place this year so riders were asked to comply with the Highway Code.

Police are now appealing for anyone that attended or took part in the event to check any footage they took to see if they captured the incident or the area immediately before.

Anyone with footage can contact the police on 612612, the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.