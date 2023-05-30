Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Sports Correspondent Keilan Webster reports on the tournament so far...

Cricketers from five European countries are in Jersey for the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

The tournament sees Jersey, Germany, France, Sweden, Italy and Turkey take each other on in a round robin format.

The top two teams will be promoted to European Division 1 in Spain in September against Scotland and the Netherlands.

The ultimate prize will be a place at the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2024.

Jersey won their first game at Grainville on Monday (29 May) beating Italy by seven wickets.

They lost to Germany this morning but bounced back with a win over Turkey this afternoon (30 May).

Jersey's next game is against France on Thursday (1 June).

ICC Cricket commentator Georgie Heath says: "What I love to see if the growth of the women's game around the world and the fact that we now have these qualifiers just shows everything the ICC is doing to grow the women's game globally."

The women's team from Turkey have never played on a cricket pitch before. Credit: ITV Channel

Turkey's team play cricket on a football pitch, so the tournament in Jersey has been a new experience for them.

Sarah Gomersall from Jersey Cricket says: "Some of the girls have had to get passports to come and play because they've never left the country.

"These are their first international games and when they walked onto FB Fields they were absolutely overawed by it."

The tournament continues until Saturday (3 June).