An in-person planning and building application support service will return to Jersey.

Anyone with planning queries can access support at Customer and Local Services (CLS) on La Motte Street from 1 June.

A planning officer will be available between 10am and 2pm from Monday to Friday.

They will answer questions and give guidance on how to submit an application.

The reintroduction of in-person support follows a recommendation in the recent planning review, commissioned by the minister for the Environment.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf, says: “Just two weeks ago I committed to accepting the Review of Planning Report’s recommendations in full.

"It was important to respond to the recommendations quickly and I’m pleased that Islanders will now be able to speak to an officer in CLS for help with their planning applications."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...