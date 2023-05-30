The Jersey Lifeboat Association (JLA) has regained its status as a search and rescue asset following its suspension in 2021.

Jersey Coastguard have found that the JLA have met the requirements of the Declared Facility Framework.

The Association's status was suspended in December 2021 after an incident involving its boat: - the Sir Max Aitken III.

The lifeboat hit rocks near Noirmont Point while the crew was en-route to help a stranded French yacht on November 10.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause, which was found to be distraction.

The 22-page independent report by Marico Marine said issues with equipment caused the coxswain, Andy Hibbs, to turn around a number of times, losing his spatial awareness and unknowingly changing course twice.

Captain William Sadler, Harbour Master and Chief Coastguard, said: "I would like to thank the JLA crew for their engagement and openness during the redeclaration process. Their dedication for safety at sea was clearly evident.

"Jersey Coastguard looks forward to engaging with the JLA crew and JLA Council through regular operational meetings and as part of wider engagement with the entire SAR community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...