A man will appear in court today (30 May) after driving under the influence of alcohol in Guernsey.

Police officers arrested the 33-year-old yesterday afternoon (29 May) on Les Caches in St Martins.

When taken for testing to see if there was alcohol in his system, he blew 135ugs on the evidential test - just under four times the legal limit of 35ugs.

Guernsey Police say: "It is never okay for anyone in our community to drink drive.

"It puts you at risk and it puts everyone on the roads at the time at risk. Think before you make a mistake which could change countless lives forever."

