The Channel Islands are leading the way in a global campaign to protect vital seagrass.

Through the savvy navvy app, a boating navigation tool, marine users can locate areas of Eelgrass and avoid lowering their anchor there.

Eelgrass is a type of seagrass that helps sustain high biological diversity and reduces coastal erosion and it is currently being destroyed by anchoring.

The Bailiwick Eelgrass Exploration Project partners in Guernsey and Alderney are working with the Government of Jersey to protect Eelgrass as part of the global #ProtectOurBeds campaign

Eelgrass provides a range of ecosystem services. Credit: Dr Mel Broadhurst-Allen

They have mapped the Eelgrass beds in Channel Islands waters using scientific surveys and citizen science projects.

Dr Mel Broadhurst-Allen, Living Seas Coordinator of the Alderney Wildlife Trust says: “We are thrilled to help develop this initiative with all the partners involved.

"The app provides a wonderful new platform for us to showcase our amazing Eelgrass beds and citizen science research.

"More importantly, it provides marine users the chance to anchor outside the beds, thus reducing any potential impacts upon these sensitive habitats.”

