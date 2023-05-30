A new flat near Southampton General Hospital will allow more Guernsey families with seriously ill children to get respite during treatment.

Ken and Linda Acott have donated 'Frankie's Den' to the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation (PPBF), a Guernsey charity which supports families with children who need urgent off-island healthcare.

The charity already has two flats in Southampton - 'Aggie's Burrow' and 'Isaac's Pad' - with the latest addition offering more families the chance to have a peaceful and comfortable place to stay.

'Frankie's Den' is named after the Alcott's late cockapoo and the couple say it was an "enormous pleasure" to be able to help others through difficult times.

Jo and Danniella Priaulx with Property Manager Dean Allen outside 'Frankie’s Den' in Southampton. Credit: Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation

One Guernsey family have told ITV News how important it was to have a place to stay near the hospital whilst their newborn baby was having urgent treatment.

Zara Morgan was delivered at 24 weeks with her mother, father and brother staying in 'Aggie's Burrow' for more than three months whilst she was looked after at Southampton Hospital.

Being only two minutes walk away from the neonatal unit, they could be by Zara’s bedside any time of the day or night.

Her mother Alexis Morgan said: "Being so close was just the smallest bit of comfort you could get because you knew that you were going to be there for her.

"I didn't have to worry about getting across town, finding a taxi in the middle of the night, there was a comfort in it, just knowing I was so close to her."

Zara is now a strong and happy three-year-old and her parents say their experience in Southampton was helped by the support of the PPBF.

The charity hopes to welcome families into 'Frankie's Den' in June.

