Summer beach restrictions are set to begin in Alderney.

Dogs and horses are prohibited from a number of bays over the summer months from 1 June, including:

Arch Beach

Braye Beach

Corblets Beach

Longis Beach, from Raz Causeway to Nunnery Slipway

Saye Beach

The rules are in place every year and last until 15 September.

In Alderney this is a 'blanket ban', rather than between certain hours - as is the case in Jersey and Guernsey.