The price of a GP visit in Jersey will be reduced by £20 from 1 June to help islanders with the cost of living crisis.

This means people will now pay £35 on average for an appointment.

It's part of a deal the government has secured with the island's GPs.

In return, doctors' practices will be given extra payments for all of their face-to-face consultations.

They will also be given an additional £5 for every patient visit to assist them with their business costs.

These changes only apply to appointments during normal opening hours and won't cover home visits, telephone consultations, or out of hours services.

Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Millar, says she is "pleased" about the changes.

"As the cost of living continues to be a challenge, it is important that we continue to make positive changes to support Islanders and make it easier for them to access the care they need.”

She also says the government is now looking to provide free GP visits to children, and hopes to "have this is place for July."

Dr Gordon Callander from the Primary Care Body added: “The government has also recognised the cost pressures on GP practices, which have been above inflation for a number of years, with increased subsidy to practices to allow them to maintain a wide range of services through GP surgeries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...