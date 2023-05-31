A main road in Guernsey will close this morning (31 May) for emergency electrical repairs.

Landes du Marche will be closed to through traffic between Douit Lane and Verte Rue from 9:30am.

Some islanders are currently without electricity due to an electrical cable fault which is being repaired.

Northbound vehicles from Le Friquet / Rue Cohu towards Camp du Roi will be diverted via Rue du Charruee, Petit Douit / Douit Lane back onto Landes du Marche.

Southbound vehicles from Camp du Roi will be diverted at Camp du Roi traffic signals along Longue Rue, through Rue du Pont Vaillant and Verte Rue back onto Landes du Marche by Shiloh Church.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys today.

Cyclists will still be able to access the closed road section but they must dismount when passing the works area for their safety.

The States of Guernsey are yet to provide an update on when the road will reopen.