The government of Jersey has come full circle in its plans for a new hospital.

A feasibility study has found that a multi-site hospital is the preferred option - an idea that was originally proposed 10 years ago.

The Our Hospital project began in 2012 and ministers have gone back and forth over whether it should be on one site or across multiple sites.

The government has so far spent £130 million and counting, without any changes being made.

The study evaluated the feasibility of two options (A and B) - concluding option B is the more favourable of the two.

Option A:

An Acute (Inpatient) facility at Kensington Place

An Ambulatory (Outpatient) facility at Overdale

A Health Village at St Saviour (with capacity for rehabilitation and long-term care facilities)

Option B (preferred):

An Acute (Inpatient) facility at Overdale

An Ambulatory (Outpatient) facility at Kensington Place

A Health Village at St Saviour (with capacity for rehabilitation and long-term care facilities)

Option B is believed to be the best way to minimise the impact of the construction process on patients and the public.

Timeline of the hospital project:

In 2012, the then Health Minister, Anne Pryke, announced plans for a new hospital.

By 2013 a two-site hospital was proposed, split between Gloucester Street and Overdale, with a price tag of £297 million pounds.

However, after the 2014 general election, a new government wanted a single site and the search for a location began.

In 2016, the People's Park emerged as a ministerial favourite, but after public protests and eventually, a States vote, it was ruled out.

By the end of that year, politicians decided on enlarging the current site - costing £466 million pounds.

However in 2018 and again in 2019, an independent planning inspector said the scheme was too imposing, so the idea was thrown out.

By October 2020, the government set its sights on a single-site hospital at Overdale, costing £800 million pounds.

But after being booted out during the 2022 election, that idea was scrapped for being too expensive.

A new government came along in July 2022 and proposed a multi-site hospital instead.

Jersey's former deputy chief minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, still believes a single-site hospital is the best option.

He said: "That plan was ready to go, it was scrapped on the basis of political opinion, not expert advice.

"All I want now is for the best clinical solution for islanders and I'm prepared to back anything but I can't do that, the States Assembly can't do that, the island can't do that until we get the detail."

Deputy Farnham says the current government has not taken into account the cost of running a hospital over multiple sites. Credit: ITV Channel

Peter Funk is from the Friends of Our Hospital pressure group and is relieved that a solution has finally been found.

He told ITV News: "I'm very encouraged and I didn't think I'd say that, but at last it looks like we could have a programme that delivers the hospital facilities we've been trying to build for the last 13 years and have spent £130m on the process of not building one."

Detailed plans still need to be drawn up, quotes considered and States' approval gained before a brick is even laid.

However, the government hopes that the new hospital will be ready by 2028.

