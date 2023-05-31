Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has been left out of England’s World Cup squad.

Her omission comes as something of a surprise after an impressive debut campaign for Manchester United and having been called up for the last two international squads.

The defender is one of three players on standby though, so could still go to Australia if there is an injury in the squad.

Maya made her England debut against Norway last November before earning a second cap earlier this year.

Since joining Manchester United Le Tissier has played every league game for The Red Devils helping them to a best ever league finish of second in the WSL.