The number of children with mental health issues in Guernsey increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report has found.

The Covid-19 review looks at how the Bailiwick responded to the pandemic, from the health of islanders to the vaccine roll-out.

Whilst it found that schools gave effective guidance to help students return to education, it highlights how the severity of mental health issues like anxiety increased throughout the pandemic.

Academic results for primary school children were down compared to before the pandemic, with key stage one students most affected.

Additional funding totalling £1.44m has been allocated to Guernsey's education sector.

It will be allocated across a three-year period to focus on the following five areas:

The mental health of children and young people in all areas

Early years provision

Reading and writing across all age groups

Students on level 1 and 2 pathways at TGC College of Education

School leaders who are reporting poor mental health and wellbeing

The report did find that communication within the island brought people together and instilled confidence in the community.

Technology usage also escalated during the pandemic, with islanders now relying more on IT.

The report does recommend that paper-based solutions remain available in case of technology failures.

