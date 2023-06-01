Play Brightcove video

Fred Dimbleby took a look around some of the classic cars on display

More than 50 cars dating were on display at Jersey's Concours D’Elegance.

The event marked the start of the island's International Motoring Festival, a four-day event that celebrates both classic and modern vehicles.

From a 1926 Bugatti to a 2023 Ferrari, there were models on display from around the world at this alternative beauty pageant.

The oldest car in attendance was the 1926 Grand Prix Bugatti. Credit: ITV Channel

The cars were judged based on their looks and functionality in a celebration of motoring culture.

One of those gearing up for the competition was a 1967 campervan which was originally based in California.

A 1967 VW campervan took part in the contest. Credit: ITV Channel

Its owner Conrad Yates heralded the vehicle for "revolutionising camping because you could drive out and stay out" but he added its slow top speed made it more suited to Jersey than the American West Coast.

The festival will see more displays, roadshows and sprints in the coming days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…