Stricter controls on the sale of vapes in Guernsey are likely after health bosses shared their concerns over their impact on children.

Currently it is down to each shop to enforce an age restriction for those able to buy vapes. However the island's government has agreed to move towards bringing e-cigarette regulation in line with UK.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says that the only acceptable use of vapes is an an aid to quit tool.

In a written statement, Dr Nicola Brink outlined that smoking caused 10% of all Guernsey and Alderney deaths in over 35s from 2019-2021.

She said vaping can be a useful tool to help these people quit, but warned it is not risk free and should not be started by people who do not smoke.

"My particular concern is around children and young people," she said.

"Vaping companies are marketing products using colours, flavours and cheap disposable options and my worry is that these are targeting children."

Data from the Guernsey Young People’s Survey 2022 showed the number of school age students who vape regularly rose from 2% in 2019 to 10% in 2022.

Dr Brink added: "The message from Public Health is clear – if you don’t smoke don’t vape."

