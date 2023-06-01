Seasonal speed limits come into force in Guernsey

Temporary changes to speed limits and traffic flows come into force across certain areas in Guernsey from today (1 June).

The 35mph limit around Vazon - from the Martello Tower to Fort Houmet access road - is reduced to 25pmh.

The limit at Route de la Lague and Route de Rocquaine is also reduced to 25mph from The Imperial Hotel to La Route du Coudre.

Petit Bot Road is one-way on from Petit Bot Tearooms to Les Pages from 10am to 7pm daily.

The measures are in place until 30 September.

