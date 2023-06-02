An 80-year-old former Jersey honorary police officer has been jailed for making more than 4,000 pornographic images of children.

Earlier this year, Peter John Windsor pleaded guilty to seven charges of making indecent images of children and three charges of distribution.

He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison at Jersey's Royal Court.

Windsor was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for a minimum of five years and given a restraining order.

Peter John Windsor arriving at Jersey's Royal Court. Credit: ITV Channel

The court heard how a police search of Windsor's devices found a total of 4,601 indecent images - 480 of which had been distributed.

Peter Windsor served as a Constables Officer with Jersey honorary police in St Clement from 2005 to 2014.

Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq said: "The making of illegal images is not a victimless crime.

"It was naïve that he [Windsor] didn't appreciate the abhorrent nature of this trade. There is no doubt he was engaged in it for his own sexual gratification".

