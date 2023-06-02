Record number of Asian hornets caught in Guernsey this spring

A record number of Asian hornets have been caught in Guernsey this spring.

Twenty of the invasive species have been captured so far - more than twice as many as in previous years.

It's thought that prevalent northeast winds may have caused more insects to make their way over from France.

Francis Russell, the island's Asian Hornet Strategy Coordinator, says: "What is unusual this spring is the large numbers of these queen hornets that have turned up in people’s kitchens, conservatories, and bedrooms.

"I suspect we are likely to see more queen hornets over the next two weeks while the wind direction remains set. "

Hornets were found in all of the island's parishes except St Saviour's and St Pierre du Bois.

6 hornet queens caught in St Peter Port

9 hornet queens caught in Vale

36 Asian hornet queens have been captured across Guernsey, Herm, and Sark.

Although an individual Asian hornet sting is similar to a bee or wasp sting, hornets are very defensive and will aggressively protect their nest if it is disturbed.

Catching queens in the spring reduces the chances of them raising large colonies of worker hornets that are much more difficult to find in the autumn.