Breaking News
Jersey residents evacuated from homes by neighbours after fire breaks out in St Aubin's Village
Someone can be heard shouting for help as smoke billows above St Aubin's high street
Jersey residents have been evacuated from their homes by neighbours after a fire broke out in St Aubin's Village.
A large amount of smoke has been seen billowing from near scaffolding on St Aubin's high street.
States of Jersey Police has confirmed that emergency services are currently dealing with a fire on Mont Le Vaux in the area of St Aubin's Village.
They are urging people to avoid the area and the road has been closed.
More to follow.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…