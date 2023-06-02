Play Brightcove video

Someone can be heard shouting for help as smoke billows above St Aubin's high street

Jersey residents have been evacuated from their homes by neighbours after a fire broke out in St Aubin's Village.

A large amount of smoke has been seen billowing from near scaffolding on St Aubin's high street.

States of Jersey Police has confirmed that emergency services are currently dealing with a fire on Mont Le Vaux in the area of St Aubin's Village.

They are urging people to avoid the area and the road has been closed.

The smoke can be seen billowing above St Aubin. Credit: Bam Perspectives

More to follow.

