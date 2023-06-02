People in Jersey are being urged to check their hedges for wildlife before strimming.

Branchage inspections - to ensure vegetaion growth overhanging roads and footbacks are cut back - start later this month, taking place from 24 June and 1 September.

The island's hedgehog preservation group say they've already had eight animals handed in with strim injuries, six of which had to be put down.

Dru Burdon, who runs the group, says: "Hedgehogs don't run away.

"Other animals if they hear the noise of the machinery coming, they might scarper.

"But hedgehogs roll up tightly, because that's their defence aganist danger. And of course that's the silliest thing they can do."