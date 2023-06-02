A Jersey woman has been sentenced after admitting to fraudulently claiming £39,800 of benefits.

39-year-old Jenna Oldham from St Helier pled guilty to three charges of income support benefit fraud and was given a total of 450 hours of community service.

The matter was dealt with by the island's Magistrates Court as officials said that despite the amount of money involved, there were mitigating factors.

Mrs Oldham has already paid off the debt, she has a very young child and no previous convictions.

Deputy Malcolm Ferey, Jersey's Assistant Social Security Minister, said: "Every benefit fraud case is a crime against the whole community and this case serves to highlight that anyone cheating the system is highly likely to be discovered and, when necessary, prosecuted for their offences."

Anyone with information about a suspected fraud is being urged to call 0800 735 1111 or submit a report online here.

