History of Albert Pier celebrated in new mural

A new mural has been unveiled in Jersey, celebrating the history of Albert Pier.

The mural showcases the past 176 years, from the first foundation stone being laid in 1847, to modern day activities.

The pier was originally called North Pier, before being renamed Albert Pier in 1859 in honour of the Prince Consort after a royal visit.

Artist Ben Robertson curated the mural, which took more than six weeks to paint.

Ben Robertson, artist Credit: ITV Channel

He said: "There is a wealth of history, it's unbelievable.

"I've spent a lot of time on the pier, interviewing people and going to the library to learn all the information so I was ready for the design.

"I also included my own photography in the mural, taken during my own time on the pier using 35mm film."

But Ben has not been deterred after the project, and has a new site scoped out.

He said: "There's another bunker further down the pier that I have my eye on, if this one is a success with the public, there's always another big canvas up there."

Modern day use of the pier has also been illustrated. Credit: ITV Channel

Amongst the mural, islanders can see the SS Vega which delivered Red Cross supplies to the island during World War Two, the island’s first roll on/roll off car ferries and the modern day use of the pier where many people walk their dogs.

As the use of the pier had changed throughout the years, it was felt that this should be reflected through a celebration of its history.

Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel said he would like to see more of the island's rich history celebrated through street art.

Deputy Morel said: "All of us can appreciate that art really brightens up a place, if nothing else it absolutely does that.

"It changes the character of a place, and in towns and urban areas, I think it does it even more so."

