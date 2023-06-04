Islanders are being reminded to check the tides before they get into the water.

Jersey's Coastguard responded to more than 20 incidents last year, where people needed rescuing after being cut off by the incoming tide.

Most rescues took place on the south coast, between 3pm and 5pm.

The Coastguard has asked islanders to be more cautious as we enter the summer months.

Jersey has one of the largest tidal ranges in the world, which can reach to more than 12 metres during spring tides.

One area that sees a high number of callouts is the causeway to Corbiere Lighthouse.

The tide comes in very quickly in this area, so people are advised to allow up to 10 minutes to cross the causeway to prevent becoming stranded.

There is a warning siren that sounds when the causeway is about to cover. If you hear the siren you should immediately make your way back from the lighthouse, as the tide will cover the causeway imminently.

Coastguard Duty Officer, Phil Le Neveu, said: “Our coast is beautiful, and we are lucky to live somewhere that affords us so many maritime leisure activities.

"But it is important to respect the sea and to prepare thoroughly before heading to areas of the coast where the incoming tide moves particularly quickly.

"From this weekend, our sea-safety campaign is focusing on the dangers of incoming tides and rip currents, and we hope it will encourage Islanders to check the tides before heading to the beach.”

Anyone who gets into difficulty in the water, is asked to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

