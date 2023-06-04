Play Brightcove video

People in Guernsey have been given behind-the-scenes access to a private garden to raise money for charity.

Claire and Paul Winter opened their garden gates to strangers in aid of St Peter's Church.

It is hoped thousands of pounds has been raised as a result.

The couple have been tending to the four acre garden for more than four decades.

Claire and Paul Winter welcomed islanders to their garden to raise money for St Peter's Church. Credit: ITV Channel

Claire and Paul said: "We've lived here for over 43 years and when we came here there was absolutely nothing here at all.

"There was a garden of sorts but it has grown, of course we had to do most of the work, it was very overgrown."

But after years of hard work, they are now able to enjoy the fruits of their labour and want to share that with the local community.

Islanders flocked to Le Beuval in St Peter to take a glimpse of the garden.

One islander said: "It's absolutely beautiful, much more extensive than I expected really."

Whilst another said: "It is fabulous, absolutely lovely. The rhododendrons are beautiful, the garden is amazing. Absolutely beautiful."

