A man has been left with notable facial injuries following a fight in Jersey.

The incident took place around 8pm on Friday (2 June) outside of Royal Crescent on Don Road.

The victim required minor hospital treatment and has now been discharged.

It involved two adult males between the ages of 30 and 60.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

Police are now asking anyone who may have CCTV or any other video footage in the area to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…