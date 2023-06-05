The price of a day bus pass and a nightbus ticket have gone up in Guernsey from today (5 June).

People travelling after 10pm will now pay a fare of £5.

An 'around island' pass has also gone up to £10, along with increases to family passes.

New fare prices:

Night bus - £3.50 to £5.00

Around island - £7.50 to £10.00

1-day family pass - £12.00 to £13.00

2-day family pass - £19.00 to £21.00

2-day pass individual - £10.00 to £11.00

Fares in Guernsey were last increased in February 2022.

The government says the latest rise is in line with inflation.