Islanders asked to share their views on Jersey's sports facilities

Jersey's government wants islanders to share their views on sport in the island through an online survey.

It is part of an independent review of sport policy and strategy in Jersey which began last month.

The reviewer, Simon Cooper, has met with government officials and sports organisations, and is ready to move the review into its next phase.

The review is set to cost a total of £12,000 to complete, looking into into the government’s sport and physical activity policy.

It is also looking at if the existing arms-length partner’s structure, organisation, management and delivery remains appropriate, relevant and fit for purpose and then will produce a report into its findings and recommendations.

Responses will help to inform the final review report report, which is expected to published later this summer.

Assistant Minister for Economic Development with responsibility for Sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson said: “This work to review sport in Jersey is progressing well and I am pleased that all islanders are now being invited to get involved.

"I would encourage anyone with an interest in seeing sport in Jersey thrive to take part in the survey to ensure their views and experiences are heard as part of this important piece of work."

Face-to-face meetings will still be available and these can be requested inside the online survey.

The survey opened earlier this week and will close on Friday 14 July.

You can share your thoughts on local sport here.

